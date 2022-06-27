Cramer's lightning round: I like Belden over Encore Wire

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Upstart Holdings Inc: "I didn't want to see any actual interest rate risk on their balance sheet, and right now, they have some."
Encore Wire Corp: "You should be looking at Belden."
Silk Road Medical Inc: "It could be good, but we're not recommending any stocks of companies that are not making money right now."
SVB Financial Group: "Let's just stick with Morgan Stanley."
United Microelectronics Corp: "Let's leave it as a great spec and move on."
Bank of America Corp: "It's better to go after Morgan Stanley. I think that's the better buy."
Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.
