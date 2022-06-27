Cramer's lightning round: I like Belden over Encore Wire

Loading chart...

Upstart Holdings Inc: "I didn't want to see any actual interest rate risk on their balance sheet, and right now, they have some."

Encore Wire Corp: "You should be looking at Belden."

Silk Road Medical Inc: "It could be good, but we're not recommending any stocks of companies that are not making money right now."

United Microelectronics Corp: "Let's leave it as a great spec and move on."

