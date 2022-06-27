Renewable energy vs. fossil fuels? It's a false choice, says John Doerr

As Russia's war in Ukraine led to a spike in oil prices, energy shortages in Europe, and fears that the natural gas situation will get worse, there's been a mounting backlash against renewable energy and the idea the world is prepared to function without fossil fuels.

What the world needs, according to John Doerr, chairman of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is to get past the idea that it is one or the other.

"Now is the time to double down on renewable, free abundant energy sources that are not controlled by petro-dictators," Doerr told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin from the Aspen Ideas Festival on Monday. "We are funding both sides of this war now."

As a result of the current geopolitical situation, society should recognize the need for more sources of energy, and especially the need for more sources of clean energy. "It's a false choice. We've got to do both," Doerr said.

He rebutted the claim that it takes too long to develop renewable energy projects to deal with the world as it is today. "In 18 months you can deploy a new solar energy at scale. You cannot build a new natural gas liquefaction plant in that same period of time," Doerr said.

He added, "The [International Energy Agency] says we don't need to drill for any more hydrocarbons to meet the market need. We've got enough reserves. Develop those."