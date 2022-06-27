NATO set to increase its high-readiness forces to over 300,000 in massive military buildup

Stoltenberg has said NATO's updated Strategic Concept will likely refer to Russia as the "most significant and direct threat" to security.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said the military alliance is poised to increase the number of its high-readiness forces to well over 300,000 as part of what he described as "the biggest overhaul of collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War."

His comments come as NATO leaders prepare to convene in Madrid, Spain this week to decide on the so-called Strategic Concept, the 30-member alliance's most important document.

The text, which is updated roughly every decade, will reaffirm NATO's values, provide a collective assessment of the security challenges and act as a guide to the group's future political and military development.

Stoltenberg repeated the alliance's intention to recognize Russia as the "most significant and direct threat" to security in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's onslaught in Ukraine.

"Our NATO Summit in Madrid this week will be transformative with many important decisions, including on a new Strategic Concept for a new security reality," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.