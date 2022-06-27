U.S. Treasury yields start the week higher as traders assess rate hikes, recession risk

U.S. Treasury yields were higher to start the week as market players assessed the prospect of central banks implementing more interest rate hikes to curb soaring inflation.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading higher by 4 basis points at 3.164% at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose around 4 basis points to 3.301%. Yields move inversely to prices.