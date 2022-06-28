Asia-Pacific stocks rise slightly as investors weigh economic concerns

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were slightly higher on Tuesday as investors weigh economic concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.11%, while the Topix rose 0.26%. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.51% and the Kosdaq inched up 0.29%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.22% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., the major indexes fell following a major rebound on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 3,900.11, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.7%, falling to 11,524.55. "There is a clear lack of conviction by investors with light trading volumes favoring the notion of an exhausted market, with big declines set to be recorded this quarter, notwithstanding the outsized gains logged last week," Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note Tuesday.





