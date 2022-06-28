CNBC Pro

Buffett keeps buying more Occidental. Here's the buy the dip case for energy stocks

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs cuts Truly maker Boston Beer to sell as hard seltzer's popularity fades
Sarah Min26 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst: Amazon, FedEx, Snowflake, Tesla, UPS, eBay, Micron & more
Michael Bloom28 min ago
CNBC ProUBS downgrades online retailers Ebay and Farfetch to neutral on rising recession risks
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More