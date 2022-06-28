Nike has a ‘much better risk-reward’ than the market believes, Jim Cramer says

- CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that Nike stock is more investable than Wall Street might believe, even after a mixed quarter.
- "I see something with much better risk-reward than it's getting credit for, and I would indeed start a position tomorrow if it were to go down from here," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that Nike stock is more investable than Wall Street might believe, even after a mixed quarter.
"I'm not going to tell you this was a great quarter. … But, and this is a big but, I don't think the results were as bad as today's 7% decline [suggests]," the "Mad Money" host said. "The long-term story remains intact," he continued.
"I think the downside risk is baked into the stock, and any potential upside is absolutely not. That doesn't necessarily mean Nike's a screaming buy here. But I see something with much better risk-reward than it's getting credit for, and I would indeed start a position tomorrow if it were to go down from here," he added.
Nike reported an earnings and revenue beat in its fourth quarter, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be flat or have a slight increase from the year before, and projects its full-year revenue to grow by low double-digits.
The company is facing a number of headwinds, including supply chain snarls, Covid lockdowns in China and wavering consumers in the U.S.
Total sales fell in North America and suffered a bigger drop in Greater China, which saw total sales tumble 19% from a year earlier. CEO John Donahoe said in Nike's earnings call that the company is "taking a medium- to long-term view, and we're as confident today as we ever have been."
"At the moment, Nike's biggest problem is China. But the China commentary was … more bullish than not," Cramer said.
He added that while analysts have cut price targets for Nike, the lowered targets represent a change in the market that is bigger than the company.
"Last week, I told you that the earnings estimates in the aggregate were too high and needed to come down before the market could find a sustainable bottom. This is what that looks like," he said.
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com