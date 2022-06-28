Lagarde plays down recession risks, says ECB is ready to 'move faster' on rates if needed

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Tuesday played down concerns about a recession in the euro zone, also saying her team is ready to raise rates at a faster pace — if needed — if inflation continues to shoot higher.

Central bank officials are gathered in Portugal for their annual conference, with the focus on surging consumer prices. The euro zone is expected to see a headline inflation rate of 6.8% this year — well above the ECB's target of 2%.

This comes at a time when economists are assessing whether or not the euro zone will escape a recession this year. The region has seen growth levels deteriorate amid an energy crisis, sanctions on Russia and food insecurity — just to name a few factors.

"We have markedly revised down our forecasts for growth in the next two years. But we are still expecting positive growth rates due to the domestic buffers against the loss of growth momentum," Lagarde said Tuesday at the Sintra Forum.

The European Central Bank held an emergency meeting earlier this month to announce a new tool aimed at addressing fragmentation risks in the euro zone. However, market players were left with questions about the timing and magnitude of the mechanism.

Investors are concerned about high inflation and have been tracking closely what the ECB is saying and doing. Investors are also wary of the high levels of debt in Europe, in particular in Italy, and how a return to tighter monetary policy could become a financial constraint for these economies.

"If the inflation outlook does not improve, we will have sufficient information to move faster. This commitment is, however, data dependent," Lagarde added Tuesday.