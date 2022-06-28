What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Nike drops, Morgan Stanley pops, Goldman likes beer stocks

A man walks past the Nike logo seen in a window of a brand store in Kiev.
Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images
What I am looking at June 28, 2022
- Nike (NKE) tops estimates on earnings and revenue. But it's a 2023 story because so many things are still going wrong in inventory, transit slowness of China to re-open. BMO lowers price target to $128 per share from $142; JPMorgan says Nike missed "buy-side bar"; Citi lowers price target to $116 from $123; Stifel lowers price target to $135 from $150; Baird goes to $140 from $150.
- After Fed stress tests, Morgan Stanley (MS), a Club name, announces $20 billion buyback — that's 14.7% of its stock market value; it also increases dividend 11% for a 4% yield at current share price.