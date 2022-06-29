Shares in the Asia Pacific fall; Australia retail sales data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Wednesday after Wall Street's negative performance on Tuesday. Investors will also be looking forward to Australia's retail sales report and Japan's consumer confidence data release.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 0.95%, and the Topix slipped 0.87%. Retail sales in Japan rose 3.6% in May compared to a year ago, a third consecutive month of growth, government data showed.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.23% lower.

In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 1.53%, while the Kosdaq fell 1.52%.

South Korea's consumer sentiment index fell, standing at 96.4 for June 2022, down 6.2 points from May's print, according to Bank of Korea's survey.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains to decline overnight following disappointing economic data. The consumer confidence index fell to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May, according to The Conference Board.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 491.27 points, or 1.56%, to 30,946.99. The S&P 500 slipped 2.01% to 3,821.55, and the Nasdaq Composite was the laggard, declined 3% to 11,181.54.