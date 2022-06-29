Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Deere over Nutrien right here

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Uranium Energy Corp: "There will not be a nuclear power plant built in this country. ... It ain't going to happen."
Nutrien Ltd: "The way to play the farm is to do AGCO or Deere. ... I prefer Deere right here."
Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Let it come in. ... You can buy them lower."
