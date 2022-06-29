Debt collectors' 'pay to pay fees' are 'often illegal,' consumer watchdog agency says

Certain "junk" fees often levied by debt collectors are illegal under federal law, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday.

Debt collectors charge so-called "pay-to-pay" fees, which are also known as convenience fees, when consumers make a payment online or over the phone, according to the federal agency.

These fees violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when they aren't "expressly authorized by the agreement creating the debt" or in instances when they're not "expressly authorized by law," the CFPB said in an advisory opinion.

More from Personal Finance:

Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket is about to expire

Here's how to save money on cooling bills as prices rise

Buy now, pay later refunds can be tricky

"Federal law generally forbids debt collectors from imposing extra fees not authorized by the original loan," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said Wednesday in a written statement. "Today's advisory opinion shows that these fees are often illegal, and provides a roadmap on the fees that a debt collector can lawfully collect."

The Consumer Financial Protection Act transferred primary responsibility for the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, including issuing regulations and ensuring compliance, to the CFPB in 2010, according to the agency announcement.

The bureau issued a request in January asking consumers for input on hidden and excessive fees from a range of lenders. Last week, CFPB officials indicated they may tighten rules governing late fees charged by credit card companies, which the agency categorized as another type of "junk" fee.