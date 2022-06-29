Goldman expects weak Tesla results, recommends these EV plays

With weak results likely ahead for Tesla , Goldman Sachs says it's time to invest in these companies tied to electric vehicle production. The bank on Tuesday shared a list of names to play the burgeoning market as it anticipates further headwinds ahead for the EV giant, given its China exposure. "For Tesla, while the company is a clear beneficiary of the ongoing EV mix shift, as evidenced by its leading margins and large backlog, we expect weak 2Q results," wrote analyst Mark Delaney. Auto demand has softened in recent month as prices rise, supply chain disruptions persist and chip shortages continue to hit the industry. But amid this painful backdrop, electric vehicles remain a bright spot in the market, especially as gas prices surge. "EVs continue to capture share (6% in May 2022 vs. 3% in May 2021, per Motor Intelligence) and demand trends remain strong, which we attribute in part to high gas prices leading to more favorable economics of EV ownership," Delaney wrote. Among the stock picks, Goldman likes names with solid free cash flows and a sizeable market share. Along with companies linked to EV growth, the firm also prefers names linked to advanced driver assistance systems and data centers, as well as companies involved in the broader supply chain. Here are some of Goldman's stock picks: Aptiv is one stock poised to benefit from a boom in electric vehicles. Shares of the automotive supplier have plummeted roughly 44% this year and are now about 49% from their highs. Goldman expects the stock to rally as much as 41% from Tuesday's close based on its $135 price target. The bank is also betting on automotive seat company Lear and auto supplier Magna International , names among its top EV picks heading into 2022 . Shares of both stocks are trading down roughly 29% and 30% for the year, respectively. Buy-rated names involved in electronics manufacturing services like Jabil and Flex are also among Goldman's EV plays. Both stocks are down about 27% and 20%, respectively, year-to-date but trading toward the lower end of historical valuation ranges based on next twelve-month estimates. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting