Incoming Philippines finance secretary wants to put his country back on a growth track

The Philippines' incoming finance minister wants to get his county back on a growth path and tackle pressing economic issues such as its huge debt pile.

"As finance secretary I'll have a slightly different role," said Benjamin Diokno who is currently the central bank governor. "I'll be heading the economic team. What we really want to do is get back to our growth trajectory before the crisis," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

"That's our plan to keep the growth momentum going because I think it'll solve a lot of our problems right now, which includes the ballooning deficit-to-GDP ratio and of course, the debt-to-GDP ratio," said Diokno, who is governor of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The Philippine government's national debt reached 12.76 trillion Philippine pesos (about $232.11 billion) at the end of April, data released by the Treasury showed.

In February, the Department of Finance announced a fiscal consolidation plan for the next administration, which focused on the need to reduce the country's pandemic-induced debt.