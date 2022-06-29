Congested Port of Oakland slashing free wait time for import containers

In an aerial view, shipping containers sit on the dock at the Port of Oakland on May 20, 2022 in Oakland, California.

The Port of Oakland has had enough of the long-dwelling import containers clogging its ports.

On July 1, Oakland is reducing the tariff-free time from seven days to four days to reduce congestion on its marine terminal, and may raise penalties for containers that sit for too long.

"We think the (demurrage) rates need to be higher to encourage cargo owners to move their cargo faster," said Danny Wan, executive director for the Port of Oakland.

The Port of Oakland is not involved with assigning demurrage rates. The late fees are charged by both the shipping lines and the marine terminals when a container is not moved out of the port within the free days offered.

"Our belief is that the rates are still low because customers are still using the terminals as storage facilities," Wan said.

If the rate structure is changed, Port of Oakland will join the two terminal operators at the Northwest Seaport Alliance of Seattle and Tacoma that have been charging long-dwell fees since November 2021. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced surcharges in October 2021, but have continued to delay the penalty citing progress in the reduction of containers.

Container pick-up is just one of the problems the Port of Oakland is facing. The port's Central Valley pop-up yards are currently experiencing a shortage of container-handling equipment.

According to the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map, the port is experiencing the longest dwelling times for import containers.