Putin needs to be stopped in the battlefield — not with sanctions, says ex-president of Lithuania

Russian President Vladimir Putin has to be beaten on the battlefield, a quicker way to ensure his defeat than by imposing sanctions, former Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitein told CNBC on Wednesday. Putin's photo is here seen pockmarked with bullet holes during shooting practice by a Ukrainian soldier in Kyiv in May.

It's important to beat Russian President Vladimir Putin on the battlefield in Ukraine, as international sanctions alone won't work, former president of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite told CNBC.

"From the very beginning of the war, I [have] said that [Putin] only understands the language of strength, and he can be stopped [only] on the battlefield — not by sanctions," she said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions [are] painful to all of us, and their [effect takes] longer; [the] effect on the battlefield is quicker," she said, adding that NATO needs to provide Ukraine appropriate, fast and necessary equipment to make this war as short as possible.

Failing to do so will only prolong the war, she said.

She hailed NATO's decision to label Russia a direct threat as a "huge step forward."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday in Madrid that the alliance will be adopting a new "strategic concept" for the first time in over a decade to make clear its support for Ukraine.