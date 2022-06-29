CNBC Pro

Recession stars: The best stocks in every industry during economic downturns

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

CNBC ProThese stocks have led the market bounce and may have more to go
John Melloy
CNBC ProTech the new value stocks? Here are the 10 cheapest names in the tech space
John Melloy
CNBC ProBeware these yield traps with dividend payouts that could be too good to be true
Scott Schnipper
Read More