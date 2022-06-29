CNBC Pro

Sell Upstart as rising rates weaken borrowing demand, Morgan Stanley says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America upgrades Goldman Sachs, says it will thrive in the coming economic storm
Samantha Subin44 min ago
CNBC ProBuy Penn National Gaming as it benefits from pent-up demand for experiences, Barclays says
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProAtlantic Equities says buy McDonald's, a 'defensive value play' as consumer spending slows
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More