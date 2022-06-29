Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire Thursday, to be replaced by Ketanji Brown Jackson

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress, in Washington, February 17, 2022.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told President Joe Biden that he will officially retire at noon Thursday, hours after the court is set to release the last two rulings of its current term.

Breyer's letter to Biden was expected, as the 83-year-old justice said in January that he would leave at the end of its term. It was only Wednesday morning that the court said that Thursday would be the last day for opinions to be released.

He will be replaced by Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, who currently is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Her nomination to the Supreme Court as the first Black woman to serve as a justice was confirmed by the Senate in April.

It was not immediately clear when Jackson would be sworn in as a justice.

"It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law," Breyer told Biden in the letter dated Wednesday.