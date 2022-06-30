Asia-Pacific markets slip; China PMI data ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia Pacific fell at the market open on Thursday as investors await data from China.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 0.72% in early trade, while the Topix slipped 0.76%

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.33%.

South Korea's Kospi declined 0.76%, while the Kosdaq was 0.19% lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was down 0.22%

In economic news, China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for June will be announced later Thursday. According to a Reuters poll, analysts expect a reading of 50.5, which represents expansion in factory activity from the previous month.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction, and the index has been under 50 since March.

South Korea's factory output grew mildly in May, government data showed. Industrial production increased 0.1% from April's figure. Service sector output grew 1.1% in May.

Japan's industrial production dropped 7.2% in May, according to government data.

In corporate news, Toyota Motor missed its monthly production target in May for the third month in a row, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor has decided to delay the launch of its upgraded hydrogen car, the Nexo SUV, Reuters reported, citing a South Korean newspaper.