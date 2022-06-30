European markets set to continue declines as recession concerns persist

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower on Thursday as investor concerns over the health of the global economy persist.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 19 points lower at 7,290, Germany's DAX down 27 points at 12,979, France's CAC 40 down 22 points at 6,001, and Italy's FTSE MIB 76 points lower at 21,651, according to data from IG.

The lower open anticipated for Europe comes as market sentiment remains gloomy — there's no prospect of the war in Ukraine ending anytime soon and inflationary pressures are likely to continue to build. With central banks looking to aggressively fight rising prices with interest rate hikes, there are growing fears of a global slowdown.

On Wednesday, European stocks closed lower as sentiment remained bearish, with investors nervous about a possible recession. Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, Chinese markets rose on Thursday as government data showed factory activity grew in June, but most other indexes fell.