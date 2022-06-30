Just 1% of people got a perfect score on this Social Security quiz, while 65% got a 'D' or 'F' — see how you do

Understanding the ins and outs of Social Security's many rules around claims will help you make the best decisions when accessing retirement benefits.

But a recent MassMutual poll given to people near or already in retirement shows that many have some brushing up to do on the program's rules.

The 13-question true/false quiz was given to 1,500 individuals ages 55 through 65.

Most did poorly: Almost two-thirds, 65%, either failed or got a D grade. Meanwhile, 18% of respondents earned a C, while 12% got a B and 6% earned an A. Just 1% of respondents got a perfect score.

More from Personal Finance:

How taxes on Social Security benefits may change

Inflation points to bigger Social Security cost-of-living adjustment

Why the Social Security retirement age may move past 67

Claiming Social Security benefits is one of two big time-sensitive decisions people close to retirement must make, according to David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual. The other is how they will obtain health insurance coverage.

"There are definite rules, definite deadlines and definite dates that need to be met," Freitag said. "Or you could discover after the fact that that oversight was very costly, if you're not careful."

One thing to consider is the amount of benefits you may receive based on your age. For most people approaching retirement now, age 67 is when they will receive their full benefits based on their earnings history. If they delay up to age 70, their monthly checks will be even bigger.

There are other considerations based on your personal situation, particularly if you have a spouse or children who may also benefit from your claiming decision.