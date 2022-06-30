CNBC Pro

The worst first half for stocks since 1970? It's not as bad as it looks. 

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThe market comeback attracts big retail buying, notably in these tech stocks
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman says buy these global stocks to play a $900 billion EV opportunity — and names one with over 50% upside
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO09:32
CNBC ProBed Bath & Beyond, Goldman Sachs, and Apple are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers June 29
Joshua Natoli
Read More