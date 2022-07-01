Asia-Pacific markets higher; survey on China's factory activity results ahead

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets rose on the first day of the new quarter as investors wait for the results of a private survey on Chinese factory activity.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.37%, and the Topix rose 0.42%, before paring some gains.

Sentiment at Japan's large manufacturers worsened in the April-to-June period, according to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business sentiment survey. The headline index for large manufacturers' sentiment came in at 9, a decline from the previous quarter's reading of 14.

In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.67%, and the Kosdaq was 0.75% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.59% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan increased 0.24%.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for June will also be released later Friday. It is expected to be 50.1, according to a Reuters poll.

PMI readings are sequential and represent month-on-month expansion or contraction. The 50-level separates contraction from expansion.

The official PMI for June stood at 50.2, returning to growth after three months, according to data released Thursday.