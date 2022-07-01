Biden names Apple co-founder Steve Jobs as recipient of posthumous Medal of Freedom

The late Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone in 2007.

President Joe Biden on Friday announced the names of 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The award is the country's highest civilian honor, and the White House said the recipients "embody the soul of the nation."

Jobs co-founded Apple in 1975, developing some of the first mainstream personal computers, before resigning from the company in 1985. He rejoined in 1997 and led the development of products including the iPod and the iPhone. Jobs was also a co-founder of Pixar, the animated movie company that is now part of Disney.

Jobs died in 2011 at age 56 after a battle with cancer.

"His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries," the White House said in a statement.

The White House will present the awards on Thursday.

Other notable recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom announced on Friday include:

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords

The late Sen. John McCain

World Cup and Olympic soccer champion Megan Rapinoe

The late AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

Actor Denzel Washington



