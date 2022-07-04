CNBC Investing Club

Jim Cramer: To understand this year's vile market, study the dot-com crash of 2000

Jim Cramer
Stock trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Forty years is an awfully long time. Yet that's how much time has passed since we have had an abomination like this first half of the year. 

Almost everything went down. Your stocks went down. Your bonds went down. Your house went down. Your crypto went down. 

The only thing that didn't go down were the prices you paid for things, especially oil.

