Russian forces shift target to Donetsk as Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win back captured Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated troops for "liberating" Ukraine's eastern Luhansk province after several weeks of brutal fighting. A huge proportion of the area's infrastructure, including residential buildings, is destroyed, and numerous civilians have been killed, though the full death toll is not yet known.

Russian forces are now turning their attention to capturing more parts of the neighboring Donetsk region of the Donbas, with the province coming under heavy shelling on Sunday, according to local officials.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk province, said it was a "difficult Sunday in Donetsk region [with] rocket strikes and shelling throughout the region" and described multiple civilian casualties.

Luhansk's regional governor Serhiy Haidai expects Russian forces to concentrate their attacks on Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk with a pre-war population of roughly 100,000 that was the first to be seized by Russian-backed forces in 2014. It was retaken by Ukrainian troops three months later.

Haidai also named the city of Bakhmut as a key target for Russia.

Luhansk and Donetsk, known collectively as the Donbas, have been the site of sporadic fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian troops for many years. Moscow has called capturing the Donbas an "unconditional priority."