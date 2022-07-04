CNBC Pro

'A lot of money' to be made: Fund manager names his top stocks in a key EV-related sector

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProTop Wall Street strategists see the stock market recouping most of its losses into the year-end
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProRecession playbook: Here are some of Wall street's top stock picks for a downturn
Weizhen Tan
watch now
VIDEO01:58
CNBC ProInvestors can 'make a lot of money' from this EV-related sector, fund manager says
Read More