Tired of swiping left, singles are turning to new matchmaking services for dates

Swiping left to keep looking is easy. So is swiping right to like someone.

But there's only so much swiping some people can take, especially when they have nothing to show for it. So a growing number of singles are deciding to trust an older source of date finders: matchmakers.

Professional matchmakers have been around for decades and are engrained in our culture. Just look at the show "Millionaire Matchmaker," which ran for eight years starting in 2008.

Unlike the app economy, traditional matchmaking services often cost thousands of dollars, making them inaccessible to wide swaths of the population.

There's an emerging crop of apps and companies looking to bring matchmaking to a new generation, mixing old methods with modern technology.

One newcomer is Lox Club, a members-only dating app founded in 2020 by CEO Austin Kevitch.

Lox Club operates on a subscription model, charging $96 for 12 months. The company offers all of its members access to matchmakers, who can set users up with one another or give feedback on the person's profile. Kevitch said thousands of people have used the service, but he didn't get more specific.

"Professional matchmakers charge around $10-20k and aren't as familiar with the dating app struggles as a peer would be," Kevitch wrote in an email, without offering details on Lox Club's success rate. "I couldn't afford this, no one on our team could afford this, so we knew we'd have to make it more affordable and rebrand it to feel like a friend helping you find dates."

The company currently has three matchmakers and is hiring more.

The interest in matchmaking coincides with a rise in online dating burnout. The Covid-19 pandemic meant many daters were reduced to online options. Companies began to heavily invest in their audio and video features so users could date from home.