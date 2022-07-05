Bank of England's Bailey warns global economic outlook has 'deteriorated materially'

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, has said the global economic outlook has deteriorated materially after surging commodity prices pushed up inflation around the world.

Andrew Bailey blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine for piling further pressure on commodity prices and already rising inflation, and said that further resilience is needed to mitigate future risks.

"The global economic outlook has deteriorated materially," Bailey said at a briefing at the Bank of England.

"It is the right time to lock in resilience so that we are well prepared for future possible shocks," he added.

The warning came as the central bank published its Financial Stability Report Tuesday, in which it outlined a number of risks to the U.K.'s economic outlook. Those include ongoing disruption to food and energy markets as a result of the war, high household and government debt, as well as the continued impacts of Covid-19 in China.