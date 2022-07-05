China's Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hold virtual talks

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He represented his country in the signing of a trade agreement with the U.S. in January 2020.C

BEIJING — China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a virtual call Tuesday about macroeconomic issues, according to official statements from both sides.

The Chinese readout stated the importance of coordinating the two countries' macro policies and maintaining the stability of global supply chains. The statement also mentioned U.S. tariffs and sanctions on China, but not geopolitics.

The U.S. readout noted general discussion of economic and financial developments in both countries and abroad. But the statement did not mention tariffs or sanctions, while noting the global economic impact of Russia's war against Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said the White House could drop tariffs imposed on Chinese goods during former President Donald Trump's administration.

Readouts from both countries described the conversation as "candid," and said the two sides agreed to maintain communication.