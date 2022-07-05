Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Oil stocks, Ford, Crocs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Ford Motor — Shares of the carmaker dropped 1% and hit a new 52-week low after the company reported a slight increase in new vehicle sales for the second quarter that missed automotive analysts' expectations. The company said sales rose 1.8% to 483,688 new vehicles in the second quarter compared to a year earlier. Analysts expected the Detroit automaker's sales to rise between 3.3% and 5.1%.

Energy stocks — Energy stocks dipped on Tuesday as oil fell 8% and the U.S oil benchmark traded below $100. The S&P 500's energy sector traded 5% lower on the day, with shares of Marathon Oil, Conocophillips and Halliburton down 6.3%, 7% and 8.1%, respectively. Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil dropped 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

HP Inc. — Shares of HP slipped 1% after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to in line from outperform as the company grapples with a difficult PC market ahead.

Stellantis — Shares of the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler fell 5.6% after a Union workers report said the company's Italy-based production could take a hit of about 220,000 vehicles this year thanks to the global chip shortage. Stellantis produced about 14% fewer vehicles in the first half of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

AstraZeneca — Shares of the drug maker slipped 0.7% after it announced it's buying TeneoTwo in a deal that could be valued at up to $1.27 billion.

Crocs - Shares of the shoe company jumped 12.2% after Loop Capital upgraded Crocs to buy from hold. Loop said in a note to clients that Crocs should not be considered a pandemic-era fad and that the recent decline for the stock has gone too far.

