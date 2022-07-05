10-year Treasury yield slips as recession fears rattle market

- Markets reopened on Tuesday following the July Fourth holiday after the major averages finished another losing week, compounding one of Wall Street's worst first halves in decades.
- In this shortened holiday week, investors are looking ahead to the release of June jobs report data on Friday.
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Tuesday as concerns about a potential economic recession continued to send investors in search of safety.
At around 10:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped eight basis points to 2.824%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell more than five basis points to 3.072%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The 2-year Treasury yield and other short-dated yields rose, however, flattening the yield curve.
Treasurys
In this shortened week, investors are looking ahead to the release of June jobs report data on Friday. According to Dow Jones estimates, job growth likely slowed in June, with 250,000 nonfarm payrolls added, down from 390,000 in May. Economists surveyed expect the unemployment rate to hold at 3.6%.
On Tuesday, May factory orders came in better than expected.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting will also come into focus on Wednesday as investors look to assess the central bank's interest rate hiking trajectory.
Auctions will be held Tuesday for $45 billion of 13-week Treasury bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills.