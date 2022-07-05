10-year Treasury yield slips as recession fears rattle market

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Tuesday as concerns about a potential economic recession continued to send investors in search of safety.

At around 10:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped eight basis points to 2.824%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell more than five basis points to 3.072%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 2-year Treasury yield and other short-dated yields rose, however, flattening the yield curve.