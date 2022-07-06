CNBC Pro

Atlantic Equities downgrades Coinbase on crypto price and volume collapse, risk of further turmoil

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman says these two tech stocks have the most to lose in a deep recession
Sarah Min3 hours ago
CNBC ProBarclays cuts Netflix target, sees bigger subscriber losses than expected
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo upgrades Rocket Companies, sees 20% comeback despite 'tough mortgage backdrop'
Samantha Subin
Read More