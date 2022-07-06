Charts suggest the market could find a bottom after a little more weakness, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the market could find a bottom later this year now that stocks have come down and Wall Street's optimism has waned.

"The charts, as interpreted by Tom DeMark, suggest that with just a little more weakness, this market's finally got a legitimate chance to bottom for the first time since everything started rolling over last November. … I hope he's right, and more importantly, I think he is right," he said.

The "Mad Money" host said that DeMark and his team have a 13-step buy-or-sell countdown model that helps them find highs and lows in the market. The trend eventually exhausts itself when there is a certain number of sessions going in the same direction, he said.

He added that the key to finding a bottom is to identify when sellers have run out of steam, and everyone who planned to sell already has.

To start his explanation of DeMark's analysis, Cramer first examined the daily chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.