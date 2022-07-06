Europe will count natural gas and nuclear as green energy in some circumstances

01 July 2022, Saxony, Lippendorf: A solar park borders directly on the site of the Lippendorf lignite-fired power plant. After more than 20 years, the so-called EEG surcharge, which customers pay via their electricity bill, will no longer apply. It currently still amounts to 3.72 cents per kilowatt hour. Experts do not expect electricity prices to fall as a result of the abolition, but at least the sharp rise will be curbed.

The European Union voted on Wednesday to keep some specific uses of natural gas and nuclear energy in its taxonomy of sustainable sources of energy.

Europe's taxonomy is its classification system for defining "environmentally sustainable economic activities" for investors, policymakers and companies. It matters because it affects funding for projects and also because it represents the official opinion of the European Union as the region charts its path to address climate change. In theory, the taxonomy "aims to boost green investments and prevent 'greenwashing,'" according to the European Union's parliament.

The vote on Wednesday on natural gas and nuclear energy was a follow-on vote to the initial vote, which was passed in February, and was a referendum on a what has been a particularly controversial piece of the ruling. Natural gas emits 58.5% as much carbon dioxide as coal, according to the U.S. Energy Information Association. Nuclear power does not generate any emissions, though there is the issue of storing the radioactive waste.

While the Commission did vote to keep nuclear and natural gas in its green taxonomy, it did not give those sources of energy a free pass to be included in every situation.

Generally speaking, using natural gas to generate electricity or to heat or cool many homes at once will be considered sustainable, while other uses may be excluded. They will have to be below certain emissions thresholds, and are only approved to 2030 or 2035, depending on the specific situation.

New nuclear plants using the most advanced technologies, and modifications to extend the life of existing plants, may be approved to 2040 or 2045.

The EU is still required by to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and to become climate neutral in 2050, in accordance with European Climate Law. But Wednesday's vote shows that the European Union wants to encourage private investment in natural gas and nuclear as the region makes the transition from fossil fuels, particularly coal, to clean energy.