European markets head for higher open as investors look to reverse negative slide

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Wednesday as markets look to reverse a negative slide in the previous trading session.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 79 points higher at 7,096, Germany's DAX 159 points higher at 12,550, France's CAC 40 up 82 points at 5,867, and Italy's FTSE MIB 270 points higher at 20,842, according to data from IG.

The higher open anticipated for Europe comes after the pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 2.1% on Tuesday as fears of a recession grew in the region.

The July Sentix Economic Index on Monday showed investor morale across the 19-country euro zone has plunged to its lowest level since May 2020, pointing toward an "inevitable" recession.

On Tuesday, the euro fell to its lowest level in two decades as fears of a recession ramped up, with gas prices soaring and the Ukraine war showing no signs of abating.