European gas prices fall after Norway’s government steps in to end oil and gas strike

Norway's government said that based on the announced strike numbers, it had been feared that more than half of the country's daily gas exports would have been lost by the weekend.

European gas prices on Wednesday fell away from four-month highs after Norway's government intervened to bring an end to an oil and gas strike that threatened to exacerbate the region's deepening energy crisis.

The front-month gas price at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark for natural gas trading, was last seen trading 2.5% lower at 161 euros ($164.6) per megawatt-hour. The contract briefly climbed above 178 euros per megawatt-hour amid intensifying supply fears in the previous session, reaching its highest level since early March.

Norway's government late on Tuesday proposed "compulsory wage arbitration" to effectively bring an end to the industrial action by offshore workers.

"The announced escalation has critical implications in the current situation, both in relation to the energy crisis and the geopolitical situation we're facing with war in Europe," Labor Minister Marte Mjos Persen said in a statement.

Under Norwegian legislation, the government can intervene in certain conditions to force parties in a labor dispute to a wage board that will decide on the matter.

"The parties themselves are generally responsible for finding a solution in such instances. But when the conflict could result in such far-reaching societal impacts for all of Europe, I have no other choice than to intervene in the conflict," Persen said.

Offshore oil and gas workers on Tuesday walked out of their jobs, with the Lederne trade union citing frustration with the continuous decline in purchasing power for its members.