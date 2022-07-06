Georgia DA won't rule out subpoena for Trump in election interference investigation, says more allies will be called

President Donald Trump arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019.

A Georgia district attorney on Wednesday said she will not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump as part of her grand jury investigation into whether he criminally interfered in the 2020 election in that state.

"Anything's possible," Fulton County DA Fani Willis told NBC News. Willis added that she is "absolutely" not ruling out a Trump subpoena.

She also said she expects the grand jury in Atlanta to issue additional subpoenas to more Trump associates.

The grand jury on Tuesday subpoenaed Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, six other attorneys who worked with the Trump campaign to overturn Georgia's election results as well as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham's lawyers on Wednesday said he would fight the subpoena for his testimony, saying it was all about "politics." Prosecutors want to question Graham about calls he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on the heels of the November 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won.

When asked about Graham's response, Willis scoffed. "What do I have to gain from these politics?" she said. "It's some inaccurate ... estimation. It's someone that doesn't understand the seriousness of what we're doing."

She also wouldn't rule out subpoenaing Trump's family or former White House officials. "We'll just have to see where the investigation leads us," she said.