Chipotle's $50 million search for the future of fast food

The lengthy lunchtime lines at Chipotle Mexican Grill waiting to order could serve as a good metaphor for Chipotle's approach to investing in innovation: though you may have to wait a bit for results, the taco and burrito brand is fostering technology from all over the world that's going to change the way restaurants run and customers think about food.

It's not exactly a new sentiment from the company. Chief technology officer Curt Garner notes that Chipotle, inspired by Uber, first went digital in 2016 with its app and then quickly built space at each of its restaurants so employees wouldn't ever have to choose between serving customers standing in front of them versus those who ordered digitally. But investing in globe-altering innovation took on new meaning for Chipotle in April when it launched Cultivate Next, its $50 million venture fund intended to soothe the margin-squeezing pressures of the restaurant sector, tackling challenges from labor shortages to rising food costs and enticing customers to spend more time eating in their stores.

"We're thinking about how to grow and scale the company through a lot of lenses," said Garner, noting that the fund represents an opportunity for Chipotle to evolve from merely adapting to technological change to creating it. "There's restaurant growth, there's growing and scaling our digital business and there's also continuing the mission of cultivating a better world and changing the way people think about where their food comes from."

Chipotle's new venture fund could be a beacon for investors as the restaurant sector continues to fight significant economic headwinds. Analysts will be looking for concrete examples of Garner's first two points — new tech that promises to streamline and expand Chipotle's operations — when Chipotle reports its second quarter results on July 26.

Chipotle has generally posted positive growth numbers since 2016 when the chain was dealing with food safety scares — it experienced near double-digit systemwide sales growth between 2017 and 2020, according to Morningstar. But it's not immune to today's broader market downswing. While consensus estimates are calling for Chipotle to post second quarter revenue of $2.24 billion, up nearly 19% year over year, and quarterly earnings of $9.04 per share, up 21%, its stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.

"The trouble is on the margins side," said Sean Dunlop, equities analyst with Morningstar.

While Chipotle and the restaurant sector have seen a slight softening of comparable store sales growth, the rising costs of food, labor and utilities combined with a trend of consumers venturing out of their homes less "is pinching Chipotle's P&L," Dunlop said, noting that the squeeze will likely last into 2024. Owner-operated chains like Chipotle and Starbucks may also be faring worse than franchised businesses because "they bear all those below-the-line costs themselves," he added.

Another potential hurdle for Chipotle's stock: unionizing workers. In early June, a Chipotle Mexican Grill shop in Augusta, Maine, filed a petition for a union election, the first of the chain's restaurants to join the recent organizing push across the U.S. that has swept across companies from Apple to Starbucks.