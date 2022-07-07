Euro continues to slide toward dollar parity — and could fall even further

A financial trader monitors data as a television shows euro currency banknotes at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany.

The euro dropped below $1.02 this week, continuing its slide to new 20-year lows and potential parity with the U.S. dollar.

The euro traded as low as $1.0165 on Wednesday afternoon in Europe, before recovering slightly to hover just above the $1.02 mark Thursday morning.

The common currency of the euro zone has been in consistent decline as fears of a recession there intensify on the back of rising uncertainty about energy supply to the bloc, with Russia threatening to further reduce gas supplies to Germany and the broader continent.

The prospect of an economic slowdown also casts a specter of doubt over whether the European Central Bank will be able to tighten monetary policy sufficiently to rein in record-high inflation.

Deutsche Bank pointed out in a note Wednesday that the stress points extend beyond the German natural gas shortage to the wider European energy market, as evidenced by France's EDF announcing further electricity cutbacks on Wednesday morning.

Deutsche Global Head of FX Research George Saravelos suggested that "safe-haven" moves towards the U.S. dollar could become "even more extreme" as the U.S. enters a technical recession, furthering the downward pressure on the EURUSD trade.

"We conclude that a move down to 0.95-0.97 in EUR/USD would match the all-time extremes seen in exchange rates and USD risk premium since the end of Bretton Woods," Saravelos said.

"If both Europe and the U.S. find themselves slip-sliding in to a (deeper) recession in Q3 while the Fed is still hiking rates, these levels could well be reached."

One key catalyst that could reverse the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, he suggested, is a signal that the Fed is entering a protracted pause in its monetary tightening cycle, facilitating a release of some of the risk premium baked into the greenback.

The DXY U.S. dollar index is up more than 11% year-to-date, last trading just below the 107 mark.

Meanwhile, a "clear peak" in European energy tensions via an end to hostilities in Ukraine may offer a path higher for the euro.

"Continued (partial) supply of Russia gas through the summer would in our view not be enough as the risks of a shutdown would persist in to winter," Saravelos added.