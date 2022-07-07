CNBC Pro

Analyst Mark Mahaney sees more trouble ahead for internet stocks, but has some top picks

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBuy SoFi here because it can weather a recession better than fintech peers, Mizuho says
Tanaya Macheelan hour ago
CNBC ProRBC downgrades Boston Beer, cuts price target on waning popularity of Truly hard seltzer
Sarah Min3 hours ago
CNBC ProKellogg will find it difficult to pass through inflation from here, UBS says
Sarah Min4 hours ago
Read More