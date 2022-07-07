IRS chief asks watchdog to probe rare tax audits of Trump foes Comey and McCabe

Former FBI Director James Comey (2nd L) arrives on Capitol Hill for a closed hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC on December 7, 2018.

The head of the IRS has asked the Treasury Department's internal watchdog to investigate the agency's tax audits of two men who have been frequent targets of criticism from former President Donald Trump: former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The IRS announced the inquiry Thursday, a day after The New York Times reported that both Comey and McCabe had been subject to an extremely rare type of audit.

Comey was audited for his federal tax returns for 2017 and 2019, according to the Times. McCabe was audited for his 2019 federal tax return.

Trump, who appointed current Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig to his post, served as president from January 2017 through January 2021.

The Times noted that only about 1 in 30,600 tax filers were subject to the intensive audits, known as National Research Program audits, for their 2017 returns. The IRS' data book says that for all returns filed for the tax years 2011 through 2019, just 0.55% of individual returns were audited.

"The IRS has referred the matter to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for review," IRS spokesperson Jodie Reynolds said in a statement. The IRS is a division of the Treasury Department.

"IRS Commissioner Rettig personally reached out to TIGTA after receiving a press inquiry," Reynolds said.

Trump fired Comey as FBI director in 2017 as the bureau was investigating possible ties between members of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

McCabe, who then became acting FBI director, was fired in March 2018 by Trump's then-attorney general, Jeff Sessions, just days before McCabe was set to retire and become eligible for full pension benefits.

McCabe on Wednesday night called for an investigation of the audits during an interview on CNN, where he is a law enforcement analyst.