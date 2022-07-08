Asia-Pacific markets set to trade mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report

SINGAPORE — Futures in Asia-Pacific point to a mixed open on Friday as investors look ahead to the release of U.S. jobs data for June.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,670 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,620. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,490.53.

In Australia, SPI futures were at 6,603, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,648.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to report its nonfarm payrolls data Friday stateside. Economists expect a gain of 250,000 jobs for June, according to a Dow Jones survey. That would be less than the 390,000 jobs added in May.