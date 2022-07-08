Payrolls increased 372,000 in June, more than expected, as jobs market defies recession fears

Job growth accelerated at a much faster pace than expected in June, indicating that the main pillar of the U.S. economy remains strong despite pockets of weakness. Nonfarm payrolls increased 372,000 in the month, better than the 250,000 Dow Jones estimate and continuing what has been a strong year for job growth, according to data Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate was 3.6%, unchanged from May and in line with estimates. An alternative measure of unemployment that includes discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons fell sharply, dropping to 6.7% from 7.1%. "The strong 372,000 gain in non-farm payrolls in June appears to make a mockery of claims the economy is heading into, let alone already in, a recession," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. Stocks opened slightly weaker following the news while government bond were sharply higher. The 10-year Treasury yielded 3.06% around 9:30 a.m. ET. That was still below the 2-year yield of 3.103%, a relationship called an "inversion" that historically has been a reliable recession signal.

Wage gains strong, Fed on track for hike

June's gains marked a slight deceleration from the downwardly revised 384,000 in May. April's count was revised down to 368,000. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% for the month and were up 5.1% from a year ago, the latter number slightly higher than the 5% Dow Jones estimate and indicative that wage pressures remain strong as inflation accelerates. The wage number probably means Federal Reserve officials "are likely to press ahead with aggressive rate hikes over the coming months," Hunter added. Policymakers have indicated a 0.75 percentage point rate hike is likely at their July meeting. "Do the big rate hikes when the economy is strong and the labor market can take it," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday. By sector, education and health services led job creation, with 96,000 hires, while professional and business services added 74,000 positions. Other contributors included leisure and hospitality (67,000), Health care (57,000), and transportation and warehousing (36,000). Other sectors showing strong gains included manufacturing (29,000), information (25,000) and social assistance (21,000). Government jobs fell by 9,000. There was some disparity in the numbers: The headline figure for job creation under the BLS' establishment survey was strong. But the survey of households showed a decline of 315,000, leaving the total jobs count 755,000 shy of its February 2020 pre-pandemic level.

Recession watch