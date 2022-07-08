CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley upgrades freight company XPO, says the shares are 'too cheap to ignore'

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCiti upgrades Deere to buy, says machinery stock is 'attractive' even in a downturn
Sarah Min
CNBC ProAnalyst Mark Mahaney sees more trouble ahead for internet stocks, but has some top picks
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProBuy SoFi here because it can weather a recession better than fintech peers, Mizuho says
Tanaya Macheel
Read More