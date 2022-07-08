Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Levi Strauss, GameStop, Twitter and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Levi Strauss (LEVI) – Levi Strauss rallied 3.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected sales and profit for its latest quarter, helped by higher prices and strong demand for its denim offerings. Levi Strauss also raised its quarterly dividend by 20%.

GameStop (GME) – GameStop fell 5.6% in premarket trading after the video game retailer fired Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero and told employees in an internal memo that it is cutting staff, as it tries to turn its business around.

Twitter (TWTR) – Twitter shares lost 4% in premarket action, following a Washington Post report that Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter may be in jeopardy. People familiar with the matter told the paper that Musk's team doesn't think Twitter's figures on spam accounts are reliable, although officials defended their numbers in a call with reporters.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) – The lender's stock plunged 16.3% in premarket trading after it said it would not meet already-reduced financial targets for its second quarter. Upstart points to a constrained lending marketplace as well as moves during the quarter to convert loans into cash.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit Airlines once again delayed a special shareholder meeting to vote on its planned merger with Frontier Group (ULCC), this time until July 15. The postponement comes as Spirit continues talks with both Frontier and rival suitor JetBlue (JBLU). Spirit jumped 3.2% in the premarket.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Berkshire Hathaway (BRKb) bought another 12 million Occidental Petroleum shares, raising its stake in the energy producer to 18.7%. Occidental gained 2% in premarket action.

WD-40 (WDFC) – The lubricant maker reported a quarterly profit and sales that fell short of analyst forecasts, impacted by inflationary pressures and a number of global disruptions. Shares slumped 10.6% in the premarket.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) – Shares of the health products company skid 4% in premarket trading after it gave lighter-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. Nu Skin cited several negative factors, including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, Covid-related factors in China and the general global economic downturn.

Kura Sushi (KRUS) – The Japanese restaurant chain operator's stock surged 13% in the premarket after it reported an unexpected quarterly profit and raised its sales guidance for the full year.