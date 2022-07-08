CNBC Pro

WD-40 could be harbinger of dismal earnings season marred by inflation, foreign exchange pressures

thumbnail
Carmen Reinicke@csreinicke
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGold forms ominous 'death cross' pattern as it takes strong dollar hit
Sarah Min28 min ago
CNBC ProAsset manager names his top stocks trading at a 'sizable discount' right now
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProHow to trade mounting recession risks, according to Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and more
Zavier Ong
Read More