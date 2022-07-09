U.S. health laws don't always protect abortion information, but new bills could fill the gaps

A journalist reports near a crowd of abortion-rights activists in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the Court announced a ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization case on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Nathan Howard | Getty Images

My Body, My Data Act

What it would do: The My Body, My Data Act is a federal privacy proposal that targets firms that collect reproductive health information. It would require companies to get user consent before collecting, retaining or disclosing reproductive health data unless the data is "strictly needed" to provide a service or product the user has requested. It would also require companies to delete users' information upon request. The Federal Trade Commission would have the power to enforce the regulations. What gaps it would fill: While HIPAA mainly covers health-care providers, this bill focuses on regulating technology companies and apps that collect reproductive health data. Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., a co-sponsor of the bill, told The Washington Post that as it stands, without such a law, it's possible for "a right-wing nonprofit organization [to] buy all of this data from the various period-tracking apps" and pinpoint every user "who should be pregnant right now but is not." How likely is it to pass? Jacobs seemed to concede in her interview with the Post that the bill is unlikely to become federal law, given the Republican opposition to expanding abortion protections. But, she said, the federal bill could inspire and be a model for state-level actions.

Health and Location Data Protection Act

What it would do: This federal bill, introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other Democrats in June, would ban data brokers from selling location and health-care data. The bill would give the FTC power to enforce the standards around selling health and location information. It would also give state attorneys general and individuals the power to sue over alleged violations. The bill also promises $1 billion in funding to the FTC over the next decade to carry out its work, including the enforcement of this law. What gaps it would fill: While the My Body, My Data Act mainly deals with the collection of health data, Warren's bill focuses on regulating the sale of location data. The proposal came after Vice reported that data brokers such as SafeGraph were selling location data of people who visited abortion clinics. How likely is it to pass? The bill would likely need some Republicans on board to have a chance at passing, which is a tall order given the party's general opposition to expanding abortion protections.

State laws and proposals