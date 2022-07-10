CNBC Pro

Cash is pouring into municipal bond ETFs. Here's why they could be winners for investors

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

CNBC Pro2022’s downturn is testing active equity ETFs. Find out if yours still belongs in a portfolio
Darla Mercado, CFP®
CNBC ProRetirement funds are getting beat up in 2022. How investors can cope
Darla Mercado, CFP®
CNBC ProHigher interest rates are here, and that makes these vanilla investments compelling
Darla Mercado, CFP®
Read More